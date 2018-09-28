Somersaulting back into the old days

Many Memory Lane readers will remember being shown how to use the vaulting horse, or wall bars, in gymnastics sessions at school.

Most of us probably weren’t particularly talented in that aspect of sport – but this spread of archive photos shows Fylde coast youngsters who were.

Adrienne Orr does a backward somersault, with SS Mary and Michael RC Primary School gymnastic team in 1975

Among those pictured are Michael Aspinall, Dona Hulme and Susan Aspinall, from the Fylde YMCA gymnastics team, who gained silver medals at an English Schools sports meeting, in March 1982.

Ten-year-old Adrienne Orr is shown performing a backward somersault, watched by other members of the SS Mary and Michael RC Primary School, Garstang, gymnastic team – which won through to the second round of the National Schools Junior Gymnastic Championships, in December 1975.

The Fylde YMCA gymnastic team scored high grade marks at the Lancashire Grades Championship at Burnley, in March 1990 with nine-year-old Emma Nicholson winning the grade 5 championship. She is pictured vaulting, with – from left – front: Zoe Mankowska, Angela Wade, Gemma Pretedge, Louise Garritty Back: Rachel Bennett, Stephanie Naylor, Helen Garritty, Nikki Lydon.

Mandy Gornall of Garstang (fourth left) is pictured with British gymnastics who competed in the Champions Cup, at the Royal Albert Hall, in March 1980. Mandy was a member of the Great Britain team for the gymnastic championships against the Hungarians at Wembley, in preparation for the Olympics.

Lytham St Annes High School gymnastics

And Caryle Baines and Rosemarie Willder, of Lytham St Annes High School, were North West winners of the 1982 English Schools’ Sports Acrobatics championship.

Fylde YMCA team in 1990: Emma Nicholson vaulting

Caryle Baines (floor) and Rosemarie Willder, of Lytham St Annes High School in 1982

The under-12s at Fylde Coast Gymnastic Club top. From left: Susan McGinty, Rachel Walmlsey, Donna Hulme and Rachel Cumming, in October 1983

Mandy Gornall of Garstang (fourth left) with British gymnastics, in 1980

Lytham St Annes High School gymnastics