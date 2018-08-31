Sports auction set to raise thousands for Fylde coast charity

A Fylde coast charity is auctioning off 250 sports memorabilia items to raise money for carers in the resort.

Blackpool Carers Centre is hoping to raise more than £1,500 at the auction, where all the items have been donated to the charity.

Some of the lots include a framed Real Madrid shirt signed by French legend and ex-boss Zinedine Zidane and a signed photograph of Blackpool FC icon Sir Stanley Matthews.

Volunteer and carer Rob Frowen will be hosting the auction at the charity’s head office, Beaverbrooks House in Layton, on Sunday, September 9.

A spokesman said: “We have some fantastic items this time, over 250 in the auction, and sellers from all over the country.

“The last one in February raised over £1,500 for carers in Blackpool, and this time Rob is hoping to go even better.”