St Annes-born Sarah’s recipe for MasterChef TV success

A talented Fylde-born cook has her sights set on the MasterChef crown.

Sarah Dugdale, who was born in St Annes and grew up in Fairhaven, has won through to through to the quarter finals of the long-running BBC TV show.

Her Knockout Week bid for a place in the semi-finals will air early next month.

Sarah, 56, left Fylde some years ago, initially to live in the Ribble Valley before relocating to the Cotswolds.

But she says she continues to be inspired by the Lancashire coast when it comes to putting together her menus.

“I love seafood and am really proud of my coastal heritage,” said Sarah, who attended the former St Gabriel’s preparatory school in St Annes before going on to a convent school in Preston.

“I was delighted that my menu of scallops with Lancashire smoked bacon and leek black pudding followed by seafood chowder with Lytham shrimps went down quite well with the judges.

“Grace Dent loved my food and it made me think well actually I can cook and I think I will do something with this.

“I’m delighted to be a part of MasterChef. It’s the most nerve-racking thing I have ever done in my life.

“There were thousands of entries. There was quite a lengthy interview process which goes on over a period of time.

“You had to send in pictures of food and video clips, there was an interview then you have to go and cook for them.

“I am really proud that I was born in St Annes Hospital and that I grew up in that area.

”The food heritage there, along with my mum’s great cooking, have left a lifelong impression and I am grateful for all the support I’ve received.

“It has been particularly nice to catch up with people from Lytham St Annes.”

Sarah trained as a nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and later ran a nursery in Warton.

She is one of 12 children and two of her brothers, Jonathan and Damien, still live locally, in Lytham and Wrea Green respectively.

Emboldened by her experience on MasterChef, Sarah wants to start her own business hosting pop up restaurants.

Her next appearance on the show is set for the week beginning March 11.