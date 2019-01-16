St Annes Brownies celebrate group's 90th birthday

A brownie pack had reason to celebrate earlier this month when it reached the grand old age of 90.

The 6th St Annes Brownie group, which meets at the Church Road Methodist Centre in St Annes, was established on January 7, 1929.

Current leaders Marie Hawkins said: “This is an amazing milestone for our little pack, making us one of the oldest groups not just in St Annes but in the country.”

The Guide Association was established in 1909, with Brownies (originally being called Rosebuds) set up for girls under 11.

Marie added: “The Brownie programme has had a complete makeover in the last 12 months.

“I think our fellow brownies back in 1929 could only imagine the wonders of doing their aviation badge or zero waste badge.

“We may have moved right on trend into 2019 but one thing is for sure Brownies is still all about making new friendships, learning important life skills and having fun, no different to 1929.”

The pack would love to hear from any ladies who were based at the group in the early days.

Contact the group via the Church Centre or by ringing Marie on 07984 537721.