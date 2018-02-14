A coffee morning at Fylde Town Hall in St Annes helped brew up a £126 boost to the St Annes Carnival charity fund which this year is supporting the Alzheimer’s Society.

Hosted by Carnival Queen McKenzie Haase, supported by members of her retinue, it was the latest in a series of events held over the autumn and winter months to help boost the coffers following McKenzie’s crowning at last July’s Carnival.

The Carnival, which celebrates its centenary in 2020, is the only Club Day or Carnival on the Fylde which supports charities in the way it does and last summer, Carnival Queen for 2016-17, Emma Hanson, handed over a cheque for £5,000 to the Marie Curie cancer fund.

A similar amount is expected to be presented this year after the success of events such as the Carnival Ball held at Ribby Hall, Wrea Green in her autumn and a family quiz night at Clifton Primary School last month.

McKenzie and her retinue also boosted the fund with a sponsored walk through Blackpool Illuminations.

This year’s Carnival will be held over the weekend of July 6,7 and 8, opening with a Friday evening Piano In The Park event for a second year after the success of its debut last summer.

Carnival committee member Dorothy Aitken said: “Preparations are already well under way for this year’s Carnival and thanks to everyone who has supported it and the events which have been held over the last few months to help boost the charity fund.

“We are very proud of the Carnival’s history and its charity-supporting heritage and we are looking forward to the presentation of a cheque to the Alzheimer’s Society at this summer’s Saturday afternoon crowning ceremony.”