St Annes Carnival weekend promises fun galore

St Annes Carnival promises a weekend packed with more entertainment than ever before.

Saturday’s traditional procession, starting at 10.30am, will be followed by the crowning of new Carnival Queen Carys Burnett, an afternoon of fun and games in Ashton Gardens and for the first time by an evening of live music.

That runs in the Gardens from 6pm to 9pm and featured acts will include local band The Coustics, celebrating their 30th anniversary this year.

Carys, an 11-year-old pupil of AKS, will succeed McKenzie Haase as Carnival Queen.

A cheque covering the proceeds of McKenzie’s reign will be presented to the Alzheimer’s Society at the crowning ceremony.

The Carnival’s charity beneficiary for Carys’ year will be Trinity Hospice.

Sunday is promoted as family fun day, with children’s races featuring along with a tug of war and a fancy dress dog competition.

Carnival committee chairman Angela Jacques said: “We are looking forward to a memorable weekend.”