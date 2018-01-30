St Annes dunes army call for tree mission

Volunteers are being invited to help provide the next annual boost for the sand dunes provided by discarded Christmas trees.

More than 1,000 trees, collected from all over Fylde at council depositing points as well as by In Bloom group volunteers in St Annes, will be planted in the sands next week to further to help preserve them and keep windblown sand at bay.

It’s the latest phase of the Fylde Sand Dunes Project, a partnership between Fylde and Blackpool Councils and Lancashire Wildlife Trust, funded by the Environment Agency, and is scheduled to take place over three days starting on Tuesday.

Fylde Council staff and Lancashire Wildlife Trust representatives will be joined by volunteers between 10am and 3pm each day.

The group will met at St Annes’ North Beach car park near the coastguard station on the first two days and North Promenade car park, close to the pier, on the third day.

Kate Owen, Fylde Sand Dunes Project Community Engagement Officer for the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, said: “Everyone is welcome to join us.

“There will be a few different things to do on the day.

“The tree planting is part of our larger project to grow the dunes seawards and it is clear to see how well it is working.

“Already at North Beach, just the tips of last year’s are visible.”