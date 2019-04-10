St Annes Enterprise Partnership leader welcomes Splash! park

Fylde’s latest seafront feature has the potential to be a prime attraction this summer and for years to come.

That’s the feeling of Colin Ballard, chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP), who has warmly welcomed the opening of the children’s Splash! park on St Annes Promenade - just in time for the Easter holidays.

As the sun came out for the attraction’s first weekend since its opening last week, youngsters were eager to revel in the delights of the free attraction – and Colin is sure there will be many more to come over the coming weeks and beyond.

“What a brilliant addition to the attractions of St Annes,” said Colin.

“It’s a great idea which I am sure will attract lots of families in its own right and help introduce them to all the great delights we have to offer, including all our wonderful shops, cafes and restaurants.”

The £259,000 joint project between Fylde Council and St Annes Promenade Gardens Friends, housed in a long-disused former paddling pool area, is designed to appeal to three-to 12-year-olds and available seven days a week from 10am to 4pm.

Promenade Gardens Friends chairman Ian Roberts said: “The Friends, who have given their time freely to support this Fylde Council initiative, are delighted to see the Splash! facility up and squirting.

“A lot of thought and planning went into getting the individual features, surfacing and technical aspects right and it’s a genuine pleasure to see children now running around having wholesome fun with smiling families looking on.

“An important aspect is that all of the water used is recycled through the system.

“We knew from our consultations how eagerly awaited it was and are confident it will create happy family memories for many years to come.”