St Annes firefighters investigate cause of fire on Cardinal Gardens

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire on Cardinal Gardens.

Two engines from St Annes responded to a call at around 3:45pm yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters were at the scene for more than two hours.

Fire crews said a fire on Cardinal Gardens Lytham St Annes involved three garages and an outbuilding.

READ MORE >>> Fleetwood vandalism: second police car in a week has window smashed after stand off



Firefighters spent two and a half hours at the scene, putting out the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and a ventilation unit.

They said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.