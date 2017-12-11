St Annes Parish Church delights in trees festival

A dazzling array of festive trees have added a splash of colour to St Annes Parish Church in the run-up to Christmas.

The church’s annual Christmas Tree Festival features more than 30 trees sponsored by charities and businesses and also some memorial trees offering the opportunity to leave a massage for a late relative or friend.

Carlla Harris with 15-year-old Zara HarrisPics: DAN MARTINO

The festival is on until Saturday, with the church open daily from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, but the trees will continue to be on show throughout the Christmas season services.

Vicar Fr David Lyon said: “The trees look wonderful and have been attracting a lot of interest.

“The festival is a very popular annual feature, bringing in many visitors, and nearby nurseries enjoy staging their Nativity performances while the trees are on show in the church.

“Everybody is welcome to come along.

“There are stalls and refreshments available.”