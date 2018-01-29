St Annes service remembers the horrors of the Holocaust

The horrors of the Second World War Holocaust were recalled at a Fylde memorial service.

It was standing room only as hundreds attended the event at St Annes synagogue, at which keynote speaker was Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines.

Holocaust memorial service at St Annes synagogue

As a child, she was part of a rescue operation by Sir Nicholas Winton to evacuate 669 children, most of them Jewish, from Czechoslovakia on the eve of the Second World War in an operation later known as the Czech Kindertransport. Dignitaries at the service at the synagogue in Orchard Road included Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire Lord Shuttleworth and local MPs and councillors, while students from AKS, St Mary’s, Montgomery and Hodgson schools also participated.

It was the second year a Holocaust service was held in St Annes and organiser Michelle Wiseman hope it can become an annual event.

Last year, Holocaust survivor Arek Hersh, 87, from Poland, gave a moving speech about his experiences.

Michelle said: “We have got to pass these stories on from generation to generation.

“We must not forget the atrocities of the Holocaust.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies, who attended the service along with Blackpool South’s Gordon Marsden, said: “The Holocaust Service in St Annes is a poignant way to remember the six million Jews and millions of other minorities who were killed and persecuted by the Nazis. Bringing schools of all denominations together to mark the event is a powerful way to educate people and ensure such horrors never happen again.”