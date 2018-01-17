St Annes service to remember Holocaust victims

A holocaust memorial service is to be held in Fylde for a second successive year.

The introductory event at St Annes synagogue in honour of the victims of the Second World war atrocity, last year attracted a large attendance and is being held again on Friday, January 26, starting at 11am.

Key speaker will be Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines who as a child was part of a rescue operation by Sir Nicholas Winton. He organised the rescue of 669 children, most of them Jewish, from Czechoslovakia on the eve of the Second World War in an operation later known as the Czech Kindertransport.

Dignitaries at this year’s event at the synagogue in Orchard Road will include Lord Lieutenant Lord Shuttleworth, while, as last year, local schoolchildren will participate.

Last year, Holocaust survivor Arek Hersh, 87, from Poland, gave a moving speech about his experiences.

Event organiser Michelle Wiseman said: “We have got to pass these stories on from generation to generation. We must not forget the atrocities of the Holocaust.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “The Holocaust Service in St Annes is a poignant way to remember the six million Jews and millions of other minorities who were killed and persecuted by the Nazis.

“Last year we heard the harrowing, yet life-affirming story of Holocaust survivor Arek Hersh. Stories such as his must never be forgotten.

“Bringing schools of all denominations together to mark the event is a powerful way to educate people and ensure such horrors never happen again.”