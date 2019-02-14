St Annes shop opens doors for treats

Fylde shoppers are in line for a treat as a clothes store celebrates going on line.

Boutique 68, which has traded in St Annes for eight years and sells a range of clothes, bags and shoes, launches its website on Saturday and is holding an open day, with Prosecco and strawberries on offer to customers.

Spokesman Craig Hopkinson said: “Customers have pretty much demanded a website.

“As well as accommodating the growing demand for clothes to be made available online, it will allow new customers an introduction to the shop, will centralise all the store’s social media channels, will feature a news blog updated with lots of relevant content each week and we will also have an email newsletter.”