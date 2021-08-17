St Annes Town Council appeals for public support on boundary objections

Under the proposals, the boundaries of most wards would change, including in St Annes and Fairhaven, where new wards Queensway, Saints, North Beach, and Promenade would be introduced instead of St Leonard’s, Kilnhouse, Ashton, Central and Fairhaven.

St Annes Town Council has written to the Boundary Commission outlining its thoughts after expressing “surprise and disappointment” at the proposals – and says it is vital that as many residents as possible make their thoughts known on the matter.

Town Council chairman Coun Gavin Harrison said: “The Boundary Commission proposals threaten the boundaries of our town by proposing wards which cut across St Annes and the neighbouring communities such as Ansdell and Fairhaven.

A St Annes boundary sign at Fairhaven

“We are deeply concerned at the possible loss of identity of the town and in particular the confusion with our neighbours in Lytham which the Boundary Commission’s proposals make worse with some of their confusing ward boundary proposals.

“These concerns have been graphically illustrated with the ‘Sainsbury’s Lytham’ signs (see our report on Page 6 of this edition).

“Our residents are proud of their St Annes heritage and will fiercely protect this.

“We know that the Boundary Commission put a lot of weight on individual comments from the public and with that in mind, we are asking all residents to support our proposal to Keep St Annes Together.

“They can do this simply by emailing [email protected] quoting ‘New electoral arrangements for Fylde’ and stating their support for the Town Council or by clicking the link at lgbce.org.uk.”

The new boundaries are being proposed as Fylde Council prepares for a reduction in councillor numbers from the current 51 to 37 by 2023.

Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the Boundary Commission, welcomes public input and said: “We want people to help us make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities.”

