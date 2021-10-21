St Annes woman rescued by firefighters after getting stuck between bath and shower screen
A St Annes woman was rescued by firefighters earlier today after being stuck between a bath and a shower screen.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 3:10 pm
The incident happened shortly before 2am at a property on St Andrew's Road in the town.
A fire engine from St Annes station was sent out to the incident to help the woman, who is understood to be elderly.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One person was freed from between a bath and shower screen by fire service personnel. First aid was administered to the casualty at the scene. Crews used small tools and were at the scene for one hour."
North West Ambulance Service was contacted to find out the condition of the woman.