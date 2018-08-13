St Annes worker left out of pocket in ‘car war’ fury

A St Annes worker has been caught up in a ‘Cars War’ which has broken out on a normally peaceful terraced street.

Jason Fitzer, who lives in St Annes but works for Preston Bus, has seen his Vauxhall Astra damaged when he left it parked on Suffolk Road, Deepdale, Preston – which is close to the bus depot.

It is one of a spate of attacks where cars have been ‘keyed’.

One woman found the words “don’t park” scratched across the bonnet of her pink Honda Jazz after she left it for just 10 minutes only yards from her house.

Jason said: “Whoever’s doing this really means it. Seven panels have been keyed and that’s going to cost me hundreds of pounds to fix.”

While Jason’s car was a “visitor” to Suffolk Road, most of the vehicles attacked belong to residents who live in the street.

Jason’s Astra was parked in exactly the same spot as the Jazz.

He said: “That might be a coincidence, although I’m told others were scratched when they parked in the place I left mine,” he said.

“The scratches are so deep that it’s been done with some force using something like a screwdriver, or an implement with a really sharp point. I’ve reported it to the police and I’m waiting to give them a statement. But without witnesses or CCTV I can’t see what they can do about it.

When I was there I saw at least five cars which looked like they had been keyed. But I’m told by the people on that street that there have been others too.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said an investigation was under way into the attack on Jason’s car but there was no record of any other acts of criminal damage in Suffolk Road recently.