Stacey steps up for breakfast with Scott

Stacey Houldsworth will be joining Scott Gallagher as the new co-host of the Radio Wave Breakfast Show after the departure of Hayley Kay.

Scott has been a regular on the show for the last 14 months, while Stacey is already a familiar voice to listeners after spending the last six years as part of the news team.

Stacey said: “I can’t wait to start a new chapter here at Radio Wave.

“It’s been a privilege to be part of the news team for the past six years, and I feel the time is right to try my hand at something new – what better than the breakfast show? Being a local girl I can honestly say this is a dream come true for me.”

Radio Wave content controller Chris Bovaird said: “Scott and Stacey will provide the perfect start to the day across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast. They are relatable, creative, and funny and represent Radio Wave perfectly. The listeners are in for a real treat with this new breakfast show.”

Scott and Stacey’s first show will air on Monday June 18,