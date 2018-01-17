Stand-up comedian heads for Lowther

Join stand-up comedian, poet, improviser, and TV stalwart Phill Jupitus for over an hour of tales, laughs and diversions.

The audience can watch in delight as this experienced funny man drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it.

With adult themes and situations he has the ability to deliver in a childish manner.

Phill became a familiar face when he started as team captain on BBC2’s pop quiz Never Mind The Buzzcocks in 1996, which went on to run for 19 years.

He will be at Lowther Pavilion on April 4 and tickets are £16. Box office - (01253) 794221.