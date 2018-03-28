Stars bid a final farewell to Blackpool favourite Ken Dodd

Stars of the entertainment world are flooding into Liverpool today to pay tribute Blackpool favourite - Ken Dodd.

The stalwart of Blackpool theatres is believed to have made around 2,000 appearances in the resort and first trod the boards at Old Queen’s Theatre in October, 1954.

Tickle sticks are appearing across Liverpool as the city prepares to say a final farewell to Sir Ken Dodd.

The props were made famous by the much-loved comedian, who died earlier this month aged 90, and have been placed on landmarks on the day of his funeral, which will take place at Liverpool Cathedral at 1pm.

Two of the red, white and blue sticks have been placed on Liverpool Town Hall, with others adorning a statue of The Beatles on the Pier Head, the Queen Victoria Monument on Derby Square, the Cunard Building and the Mersey Ferry.

A statue of Sir Ken has been returned to Liverpool Lime Street train station for the day after it was removed temporarily for building work to be carried out.

Ken Dodd had a Blackpool theatrical career spanning 63 years.