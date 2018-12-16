Stereophonics to headline at Lytham Festival 2019 - joining Kylie Minogue and Rod Stewart

British band Stereophonics will perform a headline show at Lytham Festival 2019, it was announced this morning.

The Lancashire seaside festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019 – with what organisers described as its biggest line-up ever – from Wednesday, July 10, to

Sunday, July 14.

Along with Stereophonics on the Thursday, international pop and rock stars Kylie Minogue on the Friday and Rod Stewart on the Saturday have already been announced as headliners.

General tickets for Stereophonics go on sale at 9am Friday, December 21, from www.lythamfestival.com

Stereophonics’ Lytham Festival date follows the band’s success last year with their gold-certified album ‘Scream Above The Sounds’ – which includes the stunning singles ‘All In One Night’, ‘Caught By The Wind’ and ‘Taken A Tumble.’

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Stereophonics to Lytham Festival. They are one of the biggest British bands of the last 20 years and we can’t wait to see them bring their sensational live show to the Lancashire coast.

“They have penned some of the best British rock hits in the last two decades and we know the Lytham Festival audience is going to go to absolutely love this.”

Stereophonics consists of founding members Kelly Jones (vocals/guitar) and Richard Jones (bass) along with Adam Zindani (guitar) & Jamie Morrison (drums). Long-term keyboardist Tony Kirkham joins the band for live shows.

Twenty years after their debut ‘Word Gets Around,’ Stereophonics’ released their tenth studio album ‘Scream Above The Sounds’ last year to critical and commercial success.

It followed ‘Keep The Village Alive’ which went straight to No.1 when it was released in 2015 and became their sixth chart-topper after ‘Performance And Cocktails’ (1999), ‘Just Enough Education To Perform’ (2001) ‘You Gotta Go There To Come Back’ (2003), ‘Language. Sex. Violence. Other?’ (2005) and ‘Pull The Pin’ (2007).

