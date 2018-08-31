Streetwise Youth Community ‘ticks every box’ for The Gazette’s £10,000 Community Giveaway 2018

Streetwise Youth Community is the lucky winner of The Gazette’s £10,000 Community Giveaway 2018.

The Warton-based youth club scooped the prize after impressing judges with its application.

The club was founded by Gerry and Elaine Gregoire and recently celebrated its 16th anniversary. Elaine said: “Our motto is ‘Creating Happy Memories’ and we want children in the area to try activities at little or no cost. Winning this sort of money is brilliant as it allows us to really push ahead with our plans.”

The youth club has been run from the former Ministry of Defence Army Welfare Centre, in Butlers Meadow, since February last year after previously using village halls in Lytham and Frecketon.

The club plans to use the money to create a vegetable patch, upgrade its toilets, and to create a counselling room.

Gerry also said the club plans to turn its old minibus into a ‘observation shelter’.

He added: “We are going to put panelling around it and fit it with binoculars and microscopes so the kids can learn about wildlife hands on.

“It’s my little project so I’m really excited about it.”

Fylde Council has recently asked Elaine and Gerry to help create two more clubs in Lower Lane, Freckleton, and Kirkham, as well to visit local schools.

The Gazette once again teamed up for the giveaway with Swallowdale Children’s Trust to help young people under the age of 25 across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre. It has done so for more than 100 years.

Swallowdale chairman, Nigel Law, said: ‘The trustees of the Swallowdale Children’s Trust are delighted to award the money to Streetwise. This was the standout application for us.

“They are well established and have a great development plan. It hit all the buttons and ticked all the boxes.”

- Swallowdale gives out money to help under-25s on a monthly basis.

Unsuccessful applicants can still apply directly to the charity. Email secswallowdale@hotmail.co.uk or call 07919154952.