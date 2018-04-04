Students’ art in the frame

Art and photography students of Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College are bringing down the curtain on an era in impressive style.

The current Year 13 students are the last at the college as it prepares to close its sixth form this summer.

And all eight currently preparing for their art and photography A-levels have been selected to show off their work at a prestigious annual exhibition in Lytham.

The Drawn From Youth display at the Fylde Gallery above Booths in Haven Road also features works by students from other Fylde coast schools and colleges, including AKS, Carr Hill, Blackpool Sixth Form College, Baines and Rossall.

It is staged by The Arts Society Fylde and runs until April 19. Mike Lonsdale, head of art at Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College, said: “It’s a great showcase of work.”