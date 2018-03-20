Students get a taste of life as a paramedic

Students are being offered the chance to sample life as a paramedic in a new partnership between Lytham Sixth Form College and the North West Ambulance Service.

Patient transfers, urgent care call-outs and blue-light emergency runs are all included in the three-stage programme for those studying relevant health-related courses. The first student to take part is Lucy-Mae Cain, from Warton, in the second-year of a Health and Social Care course.

The 18-year-old said: “I’ve wanted to be a paramedic for a long time and am really enjoying the work.

“You learn different things on every session and it has really helped me get an understanding of what it is like to be a paramedic.”

Matthew Barr, associate head of Lytham Sixth Form College, said: “We firmly believe that students who choose to study with us should experience what is required in the workplace.”

John Gillespie, head of clinical education at NWAS NHS Trust, said: “It is exciting to add Lytham Sixth Form College to the group of educational institutions we work with.”