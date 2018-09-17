Supervet to bunker down for live show at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens

In just three years, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, has made 11 series for Channel 4.

That adds up to an eye-watering 70 hours of television.

During that time, Noel and his expert team at Fitzpatrick Referrals have used their ground-breaking medical technology to save the lives of hundreds of animals previously thought to be beyond salvation.

Since Noel’s show has been on air, applications to veterinary schools have gone through the roof.

Now you can see The Supervet in the flesh and observe his work first-hand when he comes to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens next month.

Noel is embarking on his first-ever live tour - called ‘Welcome to My World’.

Accompanied by a host of vivid songs and footage bringing his story to life, Noel takes audiences on a journey.

He guides us from the moment in a remote field in Ireland 40 years ago when he conceived the dream of becoming a vet to his current cutting-edge practice.

Noel promises that the show will also feature “An ocean of belly laughs, which people won’t expect”.

The centrepiece of the tour is a ‘Bionic Bunker’ which Noel has had specially constructed for the show.

Inside the bunker he intends to reveal, for the very first time, the secrets behind many of the inventions that have audiences riveted to his TV show.

It will employ state-of-the-art technology to project Noel into a virtual reality operating theatre.

In the show, Noel is hoping to emphasise the inspirational effect that animals can have on our lives.

He says: “When we come home and our dogs licks our face or our cat sits up on our knee and purrs, we know that unconditional love saves us from ourselves and from all the bad news on the television.

“In many lives, a pet represents a kind of love you don’t get on the internet, on television or sometimes even in real life.

“All the power, all the money - nothing matters by comparison with love. The take-home message is that the love you feel for the animal in your life makes you the very best version of yourself.”

“If you can translate the unconditional love that somebody feels for an animal into a tangible life force in a world that desperately needs light, then you’ve actually achieved something.”

- Supervet - ‘Welcome to my World’, Winter Gardens, Sunday October 14.