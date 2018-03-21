Take part in Great Manchester Run for Heartbeat, in Preston

Preston-based heart charity, Heartbeat is appealing for people to become part of their team and join them for this year’s Great Manchester Run.

The run takes place on May 20 and Heartbeat has places in both the 10km and half marathon that are up for grabs.

Heartbeat’s senior fund-raiser Lisa Riding said: “This year is super special for Heartbeat as we’re celebrating our 40th Birthday, and we want a big team to represent us at the Great Manchester run. We have places for both the 10km and half marathon and just ask for a small amount of sponsorship in return. It’s a fantastic event with thousands of runners and a brilliant atmosphere. We’d love to see a big team of Heartbeat runners take part and enjoy the day.

“We can help people out with training plans and support them all the way. It’s a great way to get and stay fit as well fund-raise for your local heart charity.”

Heartbeat is the North West’s leading cardiac charity and supports over 850 people with cardiac rehabilitation every single week. All charity funding is voluntary and Heartbeat needs to raise nearly £1 million every year to provide vital services. Founded in 1978 the charity has supported thousands of people across the North West over the years.

To become part of Team Heartbeat at the Great Manchester Run contact Lisa on 01772 717147 or email events@heartbeat-nwcc.org.uk and secure your place!

Meanwhile, the charity is hosting a 1940s afternoon tea dance at Ribby Hall, Wrea Green, on Friday May 18, from 12.30pm until 4.30pm.

The event will include nostalgic music, dancing with Anthony Padgett and afternoon tea with bubbles.

There will also be a special guest appearance by BBC Lancashire’s Sally Naden.

Tickets are £25. For tickets, or to donate raffle prizes, call Lisa on the number above.