Talented Fylde youths are a big hit

Photos from the Youth Got Talent finals held at St Annes Ex Servicemen's Club on March 4, 2018.'The guest judges were Bobby Ball, Mark Jay and Myth of Unity.
A youth talent show has been hailed as a success by organisers – who said it will now become an annual event in Fylde.

The Youth Got Talent final was held in front of a packed audience at the St Annes Ex-Servicemen’s Club, on Alexandra Road.

Organiser Lainey Gregoire said it was standing room only at the show, run by Warton-based Streetwise Youth Community Centre, on March 4.

She added: “The atmosphere was electric.

“Three guest judges – Bobby Ball, Mark Jay and Myth of Unity – were blown away by the talent displayed by the 13 finalist acts.”

Maise Brook, who sang a musical theatre piece from Disney’s Moana, was named the winner. The two runners up were dancer Shyla and singer Annabel. Actress Ella- Grace Gregoire opened the competition by introducing guest singer Ruth Eve.