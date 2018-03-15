Talented Fylde youths are a big hit

A youth talent show has been hailed as a success by organisers – who said it will now become an annual event in Fylde.

The Youth Got Talent final was held in front of a packed audience at the St Annes Ex-Servicemen’s Club, on Alexandra Road.

Organiser Lainey Gregoire said it was standing room only at the show, run by Warton-based Streetwise Youth Community Centre, on March 4.

She added: “The atmosphere was electric.

“Three guest judges – Bobby Ball, Mark Jay and Myth of Unity – were blown away by the talent displayed by the 13 finalist acts.”

Maise Brook, who sang a musical theatre piece from Disney’s Moana, was named the winner. The two runners up were dancer Shyla and singer Annabel. Actress Ella- Grace Gregoire opened the competition by introducing guest singer Ruth Eve.