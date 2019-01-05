Teenage girl in hospital after being plucked from sea at Blackpool.

A teenage girl is seriously ill in hospital after being rescued unconscious from the sea by a lifeboat crew in Blackpool.

The girl, believed to be from Cheshire, was on a night out in the resort with two friends when she slipped off a concrete walkway near to the Beach House Bistro and Bar.

The alert was raised and she was found floating face down in the water by an RNLI crew. It is thought she may have been dashed against the sea wall by waves and knocked unconscious.

Paramedics carried out CPR before she was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where she remains in a serious condition with family at her bedside.

"She looked in a pretty bad way," said a spokesman for the Blackpool and Lytham Coastguard who also attended the incident.

"Apparently she slipped off the concrete apron and into the water. She was conscious and upright at first, but by the time the lifeboat got to her she was face down.

"The RNLI crew did brilliantly. They recovered her very quickly, even though it was a struggle because the sea was quite rough at that time."

The rescue was the first of two call-outs for the Coastguard off Blackpool in the space of seven hours over Friday night/Saturday morning.

In the second a woman was helped from the water near to the Imperial Hotel. A search for her partner went on for more than an hour after it was believed he too had gone into the sea.

But he was later traced to his home in Fleetwood. The woman went to hospital to be checked over.