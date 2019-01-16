The Electric Sunshine Project’s theatre company set to retell classic tale of St George and the Dragon across the Fylde coast

A community theatre group is on the look out for actors to perform the legendary tale of St George and the Dragon, across the Fylde coast this April.

Using music, poetry and puppetry, Th’ESPs - The Electric Sunshine Project’s theatre company – will present a unique retelling of the classical myth through the lens of Brexit.

Drop-in drama sessions will be held at the Lounge, Salvation Army, Citadel, Raikes Parade, Blackpool, on Tuesdays from 6pm to 8pm starting Tuesday, January 22 for interested performers.

And a workshop-style audition will be held on Thursday, January 31 from 5pm to 9pm, followed by rehearsals at Central Library from Thursday, February 7 for around 12 weeks.

Th’ESP artistic director Melanie Whitehead, who will lead the sessions, said: “We are really grateful to the Big Lottery who have once again funded Th’ESPs and drop-in drama, making it free for anyone to attend.

“Since starting the company in 2016 we have retained a core group of people who come each time we start a new project but we’ve also gained new members who bring different skills and experiences.”

Melanie, who has 20 years’ experience in participatory theatre, including for the Royal Shakespeare National Theatre, The Lowry and Blackpool Grand Theatre, added: “We hope that this new way of working and exciting opportunity will enable many more local residents to flex their creative muscles and to find out more about what they can do in terms of growing in confidence with performing.”

The group formed in 2016 to engage with those least connected to the arts, and performed their first full length feature Sandgrown Tails in August last year.

A singing group – The Electric Soul Singers, who sing everything from Mowtown to musicals – is also open to new members.

Actors aged 18 and over who are interested in the project can register their interest at https://www.electricsunshineproject.co.uk/events-and-shop/.

Alternatively email electricsunshineproject@gmail.com or text 07940502450.