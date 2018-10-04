The Gazette shortlisted for three awards for coverage of Jimmy Armfield’s death and Riverdance anniversary

The Gazette has been shortlisted for three awards, including best daily newspaper, at the O2 Media Awards North West 2018.

As well as competing against the Daily Post in Wales and The Mail in Barrow for the top honour, the Johnston Press title is also shortlisted in the Specialist Publication category for its coverage of Jimmy Armfield’s death and the outpouring of grief that followed, and in the Most Memorable category for its series of special reports to mark the 10th anniversary of the Riverdance accident at Cleveleys.

Reporter Matt Scrafton is up for an individual honour after being shortlisted in the Sports Journalist (Print) category, while Paul Faulkner, the local democracy reporter covering Lancashire County Council, has been shortlisted in the TV Journalist category for his previous work at That’s Lancashire.

Nicola Adam, editor of the Fleetwood Weekly News, Lytham St Annes Express, and Garstang Courier, has been shortlisted for the Rachael Bland Social Media Award, named after the BBC presenter who died from cancer in September.

And trainee reporter Tom Earnshaw was shortlisted in the Young Journalist - Print category.

The awards ceremony will be held at Chester Racecourse on Thursday, November 8.