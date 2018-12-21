The Pavilion cafe in St Annes’ Ashton Gardens will be open for Christmas Day feast

The Pavilion cafe in St Annes’ Ashton Gardens will be open on Christmas Day for its annual festive Jacob’s Join.

It runs from noon to 2pm and is intended for anyone who might be perhaps feeling lonely and in need of company.

“We started it a few years ago and last year we welcomed about 30 people,” said Corrin Green, who runs the cafe with husband Phil.

“All we ask is that everyone brings some food along to share.

“Donations in advance are welcome at the Pavilion, as are contributions to the Fylde Foodbank.

“We think it is important to provide something for people who are feeling lonely on what can be a difficult day for those on their own.”

Bev Sykes, founder of the companionship group Just Good Friends, said: “Corrin and Phil are lovely people and it’s a wonderful facility to provide.”