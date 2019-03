So if you're having trouble making your mind up, these 30 eating establishments are rated as some of the best in Lancashire, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. Yorkshire Fisheries 16 Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ | Average rating: 5/5 | "Went here for lunch as we were passing so glad we did it was lovely fresh fish ,chips and peas, nicely decorated, good staff definitely will visit again." Google street view

2. Pendle Street Chippy 1 Pendle Street, Padiham BB12 8QX | Average rating: 5/5 | "We love the fish & chips from here! Fish cooked to order so always fresh. Very friendly owners" Google street view

3. Holt's Fish & Chips 144 Scotland Road, Nelson BB9 7XT | Average rating: 5/5 | "Best fish and chips in pendle friendly staff and quick service would definitely recommend to anyone who likes traditional fish and chip suppers" Google Street View

4. Westhead Fish and Chips 66 Westhead Road, Croston, Chorley PR26 9RS | Average rating: 5/5 | "In my opinion the best Fish and Chips in the area. Consistantly high standard everytime. Staff are friendly and extremely hardworking." Google Street View

