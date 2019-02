With payday an age away keeping the kids entertained for a week can seem like a daunting task. But don't worry, here are a few ideas on days out that won't break the bank and hopefully keep the young ones active.

1. The Bee Centre | Samlesbury "Fantastic place to visit, very knowledgable staff on hand to educate you and answer any questions you may have. Lots of honey and other products for sale also." | Average rating: 5/5

2. Pendle Hill | Barley "Brilliant outdoors challenge, surrounded by beautiful countryside. Climb to the top of Pendle Hill its a challenge but rewarding, then visit the sculpture park" | Average rating: 5/5

3. Shores Hey Farm | Burnley "A lovely free place to go and visit. We walked around the farm, patting the various horses and donkeys. Also has a great children's play area. Lovely staff, has a great cafe well worth a visit." | Average rating: 4.5/5

4. Eric Morecambe Statue | Morecambe "With a lovely view of the seafront, the Eric Morecambe statue is definitely one to visit in the beautiful north west." | Average rating: 4.5/5

