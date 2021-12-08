We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

- Kitchen fire in Fleetwood

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended an incident in Tees Court at around 1.05pm.

The fire involved the kitchen of a domestic property.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to douse the flames.

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

- Vehicle fire on M55 westbound

Three fire engines from Wesham, South Shore and Blackpool attended a car fire on the hard shoulder of the M55 westbound, between junctions 3 and 4, at around 6.50pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

- Domestic property fire in Blackpool

Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended an incident in Central Drive at around 1.50am.

The fire involved the stairwell of a domestic dwelling.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters rescued two casualties from the scene and treated them for smoke inhalation.

