We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15

- Chimney fire in St Michael's

One fire engine from Garstang attended a chimney fire in Garstang Road at around 6.50pm.

Firefighters used an aqua pack, triple extension ladder, a thermal imaging camera, chimney rods and nimbus hose to extinguish the flames.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

- Industrial switch catches fire at commercial premises in Thornton

Four fire engines from Fleetwood, Blackpool and Bispham attended an incident in Fleetwood Road North at around 12.25pm.

The fire involved an industrial switch which caught alight inside a commercial premise.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, three dry powder extinguishers and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were at the scene for 90 minutes.

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

- Domestic property fire in Fleetwood

Three fire engines rushed to a fire involving a domestic property in Highbury Avenue shortly after 2.05am.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus doused the flames using a water jet.

Crews were at the scene for two hours.

- Fire crews tackle early hours garage fire in Bispham

The 999 call came in at 4.11am and saw crews from Blackpool and Bispham stations called to Carnforth Avenue, off Ashfield Road.

The fire broke out in a garage at the back of a house and firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish it.

Crews worked at the scene for around an hour before returning to their stations.

