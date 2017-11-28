They’re the best in the business at The Gazette’s Retail and Leisure Awards!

The winners of The Gazette’s Retail and Leisure Awards were announced at a glittering awards presentation evening at Viva Showbar.

The inaugural Retail And Leisure Awards, sponsored by Lefton’s Furniture Group, were created to recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful retail and leisure destinations, and the people who work within them, across the Fylde Coast.

Presented by The Gazette media executives, Lee Good and Martin Thomas Winner: Build a Bear Workshop Highly Commended: Adamapple, Fernando Barriero, Tesco Extra, Windmill Laundry

More than 200 nominees, guests, sponsors and VIPs attended the glitzy awards evening, hosted by Ged Mills and Claire McDowall, and featuring fantastic entertainment from The Jersey’s with their Oh What a Night show.

Ten awards were presented on the night by the Awards associate sponsors – Mac Clinical Research, Go Electrical, Viva Showbar, Winter Gardens, Carpets of Lytham, Fayre Inns and Houndshill Shopping Centre.

From all the nominations received, the shortlisted nominees and eventual winners were selected by our prestigious panel of judges which comprised head of visitor economy at Blackpool Council, Philip Welsh; non-operational chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, Gary Lovatt; commercial income manager at Blackpool and The Fylde College, Michelle Riley; and Gazette editorial director, Gillian Parkinson.

The judges commented that they were impressed with the range and quality of the entries received, some from well-established businesses, some from brand new ones.

And they were pleased to see a mixture of strong independent businesses and national brands.

Congratulations to all our award winners!