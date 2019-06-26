This is how you can quickly report potholes to Lancashire County Council

A new campaign has been launched to encourage people to join the fight against potholes by using a quick and easy system to report them on Lancashire County Council’s website.

The Report It tool also aims to minimise delays by asking people to provide accurate information and only report potholes that are big enough to be repaired.

Coloured block showing a 40mm deep pothole on a road which the council would repair

The council’s highways teams fixed around 40,000 potholes last year, with each team able to repair up to 20 holes a day.

County Coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Our new campaign asks people to help our highways teams by taking the time to provide accurate information when they report potholes, and preferably to use the Report It function on our website.

“This is a quick and easy process where people can pinpoint the pothole on a map, and provide an approximation of its size, as well as attach photographs.

“Without accurate information it can be difficult to identify the issue being reported which is time-consuming for our highways teams, and potentially frustrating for whoever has made the report.”

Lancashire County Council is planning to spend over £24.7m on road maintenance during the current financial year, including £4m on reactive repairs to potholes.

Over recent years, the council has focused on using survey data to inform timely preventative repairs, which has resulted in a decrease in over a third in the number of potholes being found.

In 2018/19, 39,137 were found by highways inspectors or reported by the public compared with 62,564 two years earlier in 2016/17.

County Coun Iddon added: “Something we’re also trying to communicate with our campaign is how big a pothole or other defect in a road or pavement needs to be before we’ll repair it.

“We have to set levels and limits on what we repair to ensure our limited resources are directed where they’re most needed, with a focus on safety. This means we don’t try to fix everything, and no council does this.

“The more people can help by using Report It to accurately report potholes the more efficient our highways teams can be in responding and keeping the roads safe and in good repair.”

Potholes on roads need to be 40mm deep before the council will repair them, with potholes on pavements or road crossings only needing to be 25mm deep due to the increased risk of people tripping.

It could then take up to two working days to assess the issue, and if a repair is needed up 20 working days to carry it out.

However the council aims to fix issues on the busiest roads and pavements more quickly, with targets to repair them within five and 10 days depending on the location.

If someone reports a pothole which could be a serious risk the council will aim to make it safe within two hours.

You can find out more at www.lancashire.gov.uk/roads.