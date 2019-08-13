Thousands raised by Fylde folk at RNLI open day in St Annes

The public turned out in force despite the blustery weather to support the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s fund-rasing open day in St Annes.

The organisation raised £5,000 from the event towards its mission of protecting lives off the Fylde coast.

Zumba dancers and kites flying at the St Annes RNLI open day

People had the chance to look around the station enjoy some live music from a variety of singers and bands, plus dance demonstrations.

And some of the kite teams in town for the festival, which had to be re-arranged for September 6 due to high winds, flew their kites as the weather calmed down on Sunday.

One of the organisers David Forshaw thanked the volunteers, their families, the performers and the public for support. He said: “We raised around £5,000, the same as last year and it will all go towards saving lives at sea.

Mayor of Fylde, Deputy Mayor and consorts kindly came along and stayed for over an hour.

Kathryn Rouse, NCS, Andy Cunningham, RNLI Crew and Zara Gill, six at the St Annes RNLI Open Day

The entertainment included the Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew, bands such as Driftwood and Bandit, the Karen Hunter Dancers and Zumba Suzy. Our mascot Stormy Sam was there we had lots of stalls, tombolas a cafe and cakes and a barbecue.”

Elva Taylor, two and Dad Chris Taylor from St Annes at the St Annes RNLI Open Day