Timetable for major £2.9m upgrade of lake site laid out

What’s happening?

An ambitious £2.9 upgrade of Fairhaven Lake and Gardens between Lytham and St Annes has been given the go ahead and a timetable of works has now been set up. The project is set to include the re-instatement of the popular attraction’s original Japanese Gardens and restoration of the venue’s cafe, among other features. The work is being done by Fylde council.

A masterplan has revealed how a �1.5m grant would be used to transform Fairhaven Lake

What is the aim of this scheme?

It is hoped the project will boost community use and increase interest in the lake and garden site as a visitor attraction.

Why is it happening now?

The scheme is able to go ahead because the council has been successful in applying for a £1.5m grant from the National Lottery Fund, which was confirmed before Christmas.

Where is the rest of the money coming from?

The remainder of the additional funding is made up from capital contributions from the council, match funding grants from Sport England, Lawn Tennis Association, the Coastal Communities Fund, and other smaller

grant funding sources.

What happens next?

Further detailed design work will be undertaken from February to April, and the tender process for the work will take place between April and August. Lake work and building work will begin in September this year, with the lake work due for completion by January 2020 and the building work by May 2020. Landscaping will take place between February and August 2020, with the overall scheme expected to be finished by late 2021.

Will it cause much disruption?

It is hoped it will be minimal and a three year programme of activities and events is planned.