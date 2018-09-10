Top LGBTQ+ acts from around the world heading to the Grand Theatre Blackpool

A night billed as ‘some of the finest international queer work around’ is being staged at the Grand Theatre.

New Queers On The Block is a new touring scheme from a partnership which includes resort groups AB&B, LeftCoast and QuaD, aimed as supporting LGBTQ+ artists and audiences across the UK.

A spokesman said: “Featuring some of the finest international queer work around, this is your chance to experience experimental and exciting performances, the like of which you’ll never have seen before.

“Expect shows about being a queer black woman channeling the power of Grace Jones, how to reclaim your faith with pop music, black identity through the legacy of Tupac and THE Apocalyptic Green Post-Drag Autistic Queen.

“Over the next two years, Blackpool will be receiving some of the finest international experimental artists for special queer-focused events with the new touring initiative New Queers On The Block.

“LeftCoast and new queer collective QuAD are delighted to be working in partnership with the Marlborough Theatre Brighton, a venue who work year round with LGBTQ+ practitioners to support and present extraordinary performance by pioneering artists, to bring this new tour into town.”

A local guest performer, yet to be announced will also be appearing on the night. Tickets for Saturday, October 13 cost £8, from 01253 290190.