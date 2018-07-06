Top music biz honour for star ahead of date

Chic star Nile Rodgers has received a music business honour ahead of his performance at the Lytham Festival.

Nile and Chic will headline the main Proms Arena on Saturday, July 21.

However, this week the Le Freak and Goodtimes hitmaker was celebrating.

On Monday, the Songwriters Hall of Fame announced Rodgers will be its new chairman.

He takes over the role from soul legends Gamble & Huff, who held the position of co-chairmen from 2015 to 2018.

In a statement, Rodgers said: “I am truly honoured and beyond humbled to be elected by such an esteemed group as this illustrious board [of directors].

“I will try and serve with all my heart.

“I hope I can make you half as proud of me as I am to even sit in the room with you who’ve done so much for the furtherance of the composition.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the songwriting community.”

Rodgers himself was inducted in to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016, and sees this as an opportunity to serve and give back to the songwriting community.

Nile is also known for his work with Daft Punk, Duran Duran, Madonna, and David Bowie.

After his Lytham appearance, Nile will be preparing to release a new Chic album on September 14, the band’s first for decades according to Billboard.

At their Lytham performance Nile and Chic will be supported by 80s chart stars Banarama and Soul II Soul, whose leader Jazzie B is best known these days for being the father of Antiguan international and Millwall footballer Mahlon Romeo.