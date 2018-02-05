Top university joy for Blackpool students

Eight students at one Blackpool college are on their way to a first class education after being offered places at the UK’s top two universities.

READ MORE: Education news

Oxford University as Oxford

They study a diverse mix of subjects at Blackpool Sixth Form – but they are united by the fact they have been accepted at ‘Oxbridge’.

Competition for places at Oxford and Cambridge –two of the leading universities in the world –is fierce.

Two of the students, Jade Williams and Jacques Bonsell, have both been offered places to read medicine: Jade at University College, Oxford, and Jaques at Christ’s College, Cambridge.

Antonio Marmo has the offer of a place to read natural sciences at Clare College, Cambridge and Callum Wardle has an offer from Queen’s College, Oxford to read maths.

This year three students have offers related to their humanities studies at Blackpool Sixth.

Tara Choudhury and Ethan Lees both have offers to go to Sidney Sussex College, at Cambridge, to read history and politics and archaeology respectively.

And Jack Webster plans to study ancient and modern history at Regent’s Park College, Oxford.

Classical pianist, Declan Molloy has an offer of a place to read music at St Peter’s College, Oxford.

He said: ‘I am very excited by the undergraduate music course at Oxford, and still can’t quite believe I have received an offer from such a world class university.

“I couldn’t have done this without the fantastic support of my music teacher and Blackpool Sixth.”

Ethan added: “Blackpool Sixth has been really helpful in my application: giving me great advice on structuring my personal statement, fantastic references and great advice on how to cope with an interview at Oxbridge.”