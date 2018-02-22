Traders teeing-off for another sports boost

The prospect of top international golf at Royal Lytham and St Annes for a second successive year as been greeted as ‘fantastic news’ by Fylde tourism and business leaders.

Fylde’s world-renowned championship course will host the The Senior Open for the first time in 25 years in 2019.

The tournament which features top stars of the game over the age of 50 will be played from July 25 to 28, almost 12 months on from the staging of the British Women’s Open this August for a fifth time at the course.

Hotels, restaurants and other business are already relishing the arrival of the top female players in the game for that competition and the prospect of the Seniors’ return for the first time since 1994 has added further to their delight.

Coun Cheryl Little, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “It’s fantastic. It shows people want to come to Fylde and we will be delighted to welcome the players and supporters.”

Denize Ashton, chairman of the Lytham Business Partnership, added: “Every year it seems that there is something huge going on locally. Our local business owners relish and rise to the challenge of more visitors. This, and a great many events, cause a ripple that radiates out across the Fylde, making it a positive experience for all and a boost to local economy.”

Veli Kirk, vice-chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership, said: “We are already busy gearing up for the Women’s Open and this will be another major boost for the local economy.”

The staging of the two tournaments comes six years on from Royal Lytham and St Annes last staging the Open Championship and the date of its next hosting of that tournament is eagerly awaited.

Tim Walker, captain of Royal Lytham and St Annes, said: “On behalf of us all at Royal Lytham and St Annes we are delighted to host The 2019 Senior Open.

“We are honoured to welcome players, visitors and organisers to our great club.”