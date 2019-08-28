14-year-boy in critical condition after becoming trapped under tram during Ride the Lights in Blackpool

A 14-year-old boy is in a critical condition after becoming trapped under a tram during Ride the Lights in Blackpool last night (August 27).



The boy was taking part in the annual Ride the Lights event when he became trapped under a tram outside the Queens Hotel in Promenade, South Shore at around 9.50pm.

Emergency services were mobilised and fire crews used specialist equipment to lift the tram up before they could rescue the boy.

The boy was then passed over to paramedics before being taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

Watch Manager Cheetham said: "We were called out to reports of a boy being trapped under a tram in Promenade at 9.50pm last night.

"Two units from Blackpool and South Shore attended the scene and we used specialist tram equipment to jack the carriage up, to allow us to rescue the boy.

Fire crews helped rescue the boy from underneath the tram before he was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital with significant injuries. Pic - @MrLiamCronin

"He has suffered significant injuries and paramedics took him to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool."

North West Ambulance Service said the boy has suffered 'multiple major trauma injuries', including significant injuries to his legs.

A NWAS spokesman said: "We were called out at 9.46am last night to the Promenade in Blackpool.

"We deployed a number of resources, including an ambulance, two rapid response units and a senior clinician.

A 14-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after becoming trapped under a tram outside the Queens Hotel on the Promenade, Blackpool

"The air ambulance was not deployed.

"One patient, a male in his mid-teens, was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

"He has suffered multiple injuries, including significant leg injuries. He has been admitted to the major trauma ward in a critical condition.

"The boy was taken to hospital around 30 minutes after the first services arrived at the scene."

READ MORE: Toddler falls from Blackpool hotel window

Blackpool Transport immediately suspended all operations on the tramway.

Passengers were reportedly held on nearby trams for two and a half hours before Blackpool Transport made the decision to cancel all evening services.

They transport authority said all services are running as normal this morning.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow...