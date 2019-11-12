Blackpool tram services resume after being suspended for three hours due to faulty overheard cables

All Blackpool tram services are running again after being suspended for three hours due to a fault with overhead cables.



Blackpool Transport confirmed that the tram system is now operational following repairs to the electric cables.

The transport authority had made arrangements for a bus replacement service, but passengers had been advised that delays were likely.

Blackpool Transport said its bus replacement service would try to follow the tram service timetable "as best as possible", but warned passengers of expected delays.

Earlier this morning, it was unable to provide an estimated completion time for repairs.

But at 11.15am, a spokesman for Blackpool Transport confirmed: "Trams are now starting to run but will take a while to get back to normal service."

Blackpool's tram system is not in operation this morning (November 12) due to an issue with the overhead cables

Earlier this morning, the transport group had taken to Tweeter to inform its customers of issues with the overheard electric cables.

"The Tram System is currently not in operation due to there being a issue with the overhead cables", tweeted Blackpool Transport.

"We are operating a Tram replacement bus service but there will be severe delays.

"The bus will stick as best to the tram timetable as possible but we're expecting unfortunate delays due to this issue.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

UPDATE: 11.05am - Trams are now starting to run again, but Blackpool Transport warn that it will take a while to get back to normal service.