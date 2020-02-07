Cyclists to be allowed to travel in both directions along this one-way Lytham street

Cyclists will be officially permitted to ride against the flow of traffic along a one-way street in Lytham - after it emerged that many were already doing so.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet has given the go-ahead for a special contra-flow cycle lane to be introduced on a stretch of North Clifton Street.

Neither bicycles nor motor vehicles are allowed to enter North Clifton Street from Bannister Road - but that could soon change for cyclists

Highways bosses had been alerted to the fact that cyclists are currently travelling the wrong way down the road in order to avoid the much busier Clifton Street nearby.

To reduce the risk posed by the practice, an official cycle lane will now be installed - highlighted by road markings and signage.

Cabinet papers reveal that there is already a clear “level of the demand” for the route, after a number of collisions between bicycles and vehicles on the main Clifton Street.

The contra-flow cycle lane will run for 210 metres between Pleasant Street and Bannister Street, meaning that riders can now travel in both directions along North Clifton Street.

Signs will be erected on approaches to the road to alert drivers to the fact that cyclists could be travelling across junctions in the opposite direction to the one they were expecting. Motorists on North Clifton Street will also be given repeated warnings that the route remains one-way for vehicular traffic.

It is hoped that the changes will also reduce footpath cycling in the area.

The plans were subject to a public consultation, during which objections were raised which included concern about the speed of vehicles travelling along North Clifton Street, illegal parking on double yellow lines and the increased risk of a collision between pedestrians and cyclists if the contra-flow lane is installed.

But officers reported witnessing low speeds along the route and said parking breaches had been referred to local enforcement wardens.

“Whilst a limited number of properties do not have the benefit of a footway directly outside the property, it is suggested that residents will already be aware of the proximity of vehicles and cycles and will take that into account when accessing and exiting their properties,” the cabinet papers state.