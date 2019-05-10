Firefighters cut one person free from vehicle after 3 car pile up on Leach Lane

A person had to be cut free from their car by firefighters after they were involved in a collision with two other cars.

At around 2:20pm this afternoon, three cars were involved in a collision on Leach Lane in St Anne's.

Leach Lane in Lytham St Anne's.

The road bas been left partially blocked after a Nissan Juke flipped onto its side in the crash with a Citroen Berlingo and a Fiat Idea.

Three fire engines, two from St Anne's and one from South Shore, were called to attend the scene, where they spent around twenty minutes using cutting machinery to free a woman who was left trapped in her car.

Police confirmed that once the woman was freed, she had to be treated by paramedics for her injuries.