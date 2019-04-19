Massive queues on Lancashire motorways as daytrippers head out

Massive tailbacks were building up today in Lancashire as Bank Holiday motorists headed for tourist hotspots

Huge congestion was reported on the M6 and M61 northbound towards Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster and the Lake District.

Lancashire police assistant chief constable Terry Woods tweeted: "Not seen traffic congestion so early on Bank Holiday for a long time on M6 & M61.

"Massive queues already from Nr Wigan towards Lancaster and back to Chorley on M61.

"Will only get worse."

An accident near junction 31 of the M6 at Samlesbury aggravated matters.

At around 11.15am today, there were severe delays and stop-start traffic on M6 Northbound between Junction 26 (Orrell Interchange) and Junction 30 (M61).

The travelling time between the two points was around 1 hour 15 minutes according to the AA.

Northbound traffic on the M61 was queuing back to the Chorley area.