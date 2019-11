A female in her 20s and a male in his 60s were involved in the crash.

One person has been taken to hospital after a car crash on the A584 East Beach just off the Windmill mini roundabout.

(Credit: Emma Cousin)

Ambulance crews were called to the scene at around 11:25am.

North West Ambulance Service said a woman in her 20s and a male in his 60s were involved in the collision. One person was taken to hospital.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

The road re-opened at 13:15pm.