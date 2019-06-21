Problems with parking at Kirkham Railway Station could be a thing of the past

Efforts to improve parking provision at Kirkham and Wesham railway station are to be stepped up.

There have been complaints the lack of car parking at the station is resulting in inconsiderate on-street parking, which is causing problems for local residents.

Now £15,000 has been provided by Fylde Council to look into options to improve the situation.

It could pave the way for land freed up after a recent upgrade at the station to be used for parking.

Coun Chris Dixon, who sits on the planning committee said: “It was passed unanimously because everyone in the room agreed that the more facilities on the Fylde South line are improved, the better for everyone. I think anyone who needs to drive to the station is aware that parking is a real issue at busy times.

“The £15,000 will help us provide a business case for improved parking facilities which can hopefully smooth the way for large scale funding from the railway operators, because ultimately they would hopefully want to see more people using the trains.”

Officers have been working with Network Rail, Northern Rail and Lancashire County Council to examine the potential to provide park and ride facilities at the station.

The money will come from cash paid by developers as a condition of getting approval for building projects in the area.