St Annes flat fire: Pictures reveal damage caused to seafront flats
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a block of flats on St Annes seafront.
The fire broke out at flats in North Promenade, next door to Monterey Beach Hotel, at 11.24pm last night (Monday, March 9).
On arrival, firefighters found that the blaze had quickly spread from a flat on the third floor to another flat on the second floor
The fire happened in the top floor flat in a block next to The Monterey Beach Hotel on St Annes seafront
The number of fire engines at the scene was increased to 10 just before midnight, in addition to two Aerial Ladder Platforms (ALPs).
Firefighters with the aerial ladder platforms unit tackled the blaze with hoses and jets
